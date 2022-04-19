Woman Found Fatally Shot in Burlington County, NJ, Car Wash Parking Lot
Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says a 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot Monday night in the parking lot of a self-service car...wpgtalkradio.com
Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says a 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot Monday night in the parking lot of a self-service car...wpgtalkradio.com
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0