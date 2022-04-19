ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Woman Found Fatally Shot in Burlington County, NJ, Car Wash Parking Lot

By Chris Coleman
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says a 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot Monday night in the parking lot of a self-service car...

wpgtalkradio.com

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
