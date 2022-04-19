ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers searches for assault, burglary suspect

By Scott Lewis
 1 day ago

CROWLEY, La. ( KLFY ) — In this week’s Crime Stopper’s segment, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a burglary, assault, and drugs suspect.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, Brice Karl Robison, 36, of Crowley, is wanted for simple burglary, 2 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a Schedule I narcotic and criminal trespassing. Warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Robison is described as a white male, standing 6’ 2” in height, weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on Oro Trail Rd. in Crowley.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Robison, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to Robison’s arrest.

