When Will Norman was going through the hardest year of his life, he learned a lesson so valuable he wants to share it with the world: You are not alone. His lowest point happened in 2020, though the pandemic wasn’t the cause — Will, a cancer survivor, was struggling personally, and he didn’t have anyone to talk to about it. Feeling so alone took a toll on him but, with time, he found the strength to try something scary but exciting… he reached out to complete strangers.

AZLE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO