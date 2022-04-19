ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Officers to increase patrols on Highway 61 in St. Charles County

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pyffi_0fDoG5bF00

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – You will see more officers patrolling Highway 61 north of Wentzville during National Distracted Driver Awareness Month. Police say the road is not intended for driving at high speeds but there have been many collisions with vehicles entering from side roads. Investigators blame distracted driving for the collisions.

“We believe the increased visibility of marked police vehicles will create a deterrence for distracted and aggressive drivers on the heavily traveled roadway, which has had some significant safety concerns,” writes St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz.

The officers will be visible on U.S. Highway 61 between Interstate 70 and the Village of Eolia, Missouri. This effort is a coordinated effort between the St. Charles County Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

