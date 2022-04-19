ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Wildlife Commission schedules public hearing to receive comment on proposed CWD temporary rules

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9EnJ_0fDoEv2q00
RO file photo

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has initiated temporary rulemaking to address Chronic Wasting Disease and the positive detection found in a hunter-harvested deer in Yadkin County on March 31.

A public hearing to receive comments on the proposed rules will be held on May 12, 7–9 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters at 1751 Varsity Drive, Raleigh. A virtual option will also be available via Zoom for anyone unable to attend in person.

Registration is not required for in-person attendance, however pre-registration is required for Zoom. Individuals may also join the meeting toll free at 833-568-8864 or 669-216-1590 using Webinar ID 161 000 7539.

Public comments on the proposed changes will be accepted through May 20 and may be submitted during the public comment portion of the public hearing, via the agency’s online Comment Portal, emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (must include name, phone number and mailing address in e-mail), or mailed to: Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700.

Emergency powers were invoked by the executive director on April 12 to activate a localized response plan to assist with detection and isolation of CWD. The proposed temporary rules will replace emergency powers and specify requirements necessary to reduce movement of the disease and infection opportunities. Additional information about the proposed temporary rules is available at ncwildlife.org/Proposed-Regulations. For more information about CWD, visit ncwildlife.org/CWD.

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

The Wyoming Corner-Crossing Lawsuit Is Headed to Federal Court, Where a Ruling Could Affect Public Access Across the West

Chief U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl has ordered that the civil suit related to the Wyoming corner-crossing case involving four Missouri hunters be transferred to a federal court, where federal laws favoring public access may have a greater influence on the decision, WyoFile reports. The motion places the issue of corner crossing even more squarely in the national spotlight, allowing a federal jury to decide on the legality of a complex and controversial issue that has dogged hunters in the West for decades.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
NJ.com

Public hearing scheduled for Somerset County Preservation Plan

A public hearing for Somerset County’s Preservation Plan will be held virtually at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. The 2022 Preservation Plan encompasses three plans: an update of the 2000 Parks, Recreation & Open Space Master Plan; an updated version of the 2008 Comprehensive Farmland Preservation Plan, and the county’s first Historic Preservation Plan. The plan provides land use, funding, and partnership strategies for preservation in Somerset County, and identifies connections between economic development, natural resource conservation and tourism.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Outdoor Life

Coyote Hunting Contests Would Be Banned on Federal Land If Congress Passes the Bill It Introduced This Week

Congress has introduced legislation that aims to prohibit hunting contests on America’s public lands. The Prohibit Wildlife Killing Contests Act of 2022 would require federal land managers like the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service to enact regulations banning these contests within the next year. The bill is sponsored by Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN), with 15 other Democratic members of Congress serving as cosponsors.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC12

Chesterfield leaders to host public hearing on budget proposal

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents will have the chance to weigh in on the county’s proposed budget on Wednesday. The proposal has more than $50 million worth of tax relief measures, according to the county’s Deputy Finance Administrator. They include cutting the real estate tax and...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Commission#Cwd#Zoom#Comment Portal#Javascript#1701 Mail Service Center
KPVI Newschannel 6

Public comment period for MOScholars proposed rules open

The public comment period for the proposed rules related to MOScholars, Missouri’s K-12 Scholarship Program, is open through March 31. The proposed rules can be accessed on the Secretary of State’s website, sos.mo.gov. “In February, my office filed proposed rules related to the operation of the MOScholars program...
EDUCATION
The Richmond Observer

Causey presents checks to rescue squads of Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — Three local rescue squads were awarded $5,000 grants Thursday by N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. The commissioner presented the giant — and real — checks to Chief Scott Waters of Richmond County Rescue and Chief Bryan Cloninger of Ellerbe Rescue. Richmond County Emergency Services Director Bob Smith accepted a check on behalf of Hamlet Rescue.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: outdoors

ALBEMARLE — Construction and renovation of campground facilities, trails, picnic facilities and the pool at Morrow Mountain State Park will cause extensive amenity closures beginning June 13. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Wednesday, 09 March 2022 17:49. WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH: Rockingham native Jennifer Michelle embraces the spotlight. Today...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Miami

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Sues Over Federal Rule Keeping Medical Marijuana Users From Buying Guns

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced a lawsuit against the Biden administration to try and block a federal lawsuit that prohibits medical marijuana users from buying guns or having concealed carry permits. While in Miami on Wednesday, Fried also called for the full federal legalization of cannabis in the US. “While we continue to call for full legalization to resolve the many issues caused by the federal governments irrational, inconsistent, and incoherent cannibis policies, we are here today to announce that we are filing suit against the federal government, against the US Department of Justice, and the ATF over the violation...
MIAMI, FL
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy