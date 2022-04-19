ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razorbacks Ready for Another SEC Championship

By April Lovette
Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE – The 10th-ranked Arkansas men’s golf team will look to continue its recent run of success versus conference foes at this week’s SEC Championships, played in St. Simons Island, Ga., for the 21st straight year. Stroke play – to determine the individual champion and the...

