News & Announcements

“Invest in Our Planet” is the theme for Earth Day 2022. This week we celebrate the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day. Communities around the globe use this day to bring awareness to our power to create a more sustainable world.

Earth Day is a reminder of our individual and collective ability to move forward solutions to the climate crisis, engage the next generation, and take action to create change.

If you are looking for ways you can invest in our planet every day, we have put together some ideas below to help you take positive action in 2022.

Sign up for the Naturescaping online course through Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation

Plant a native plant in your garden.

Reduce the use of chemicals in your yard and support the City of Hillsboro’s Bee City USA efforts.

Pick up after your pets and place pet waste into the garbage.

Use phosphate-free and biodegradable cleansers or just water.

Clean-up your outdoor spills and Report illegal dumping to: report-a-spill@hillsboro-oregon.gov

Contact your local waste hauler for how to correctly dispose of common Household Hazardous Waste products.

Recycle or compost your trash.

Support a local business and take your vehicle to a commercial car wash instead of washing it at your residence where carwash cleaning products can enter the public storm system.

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” – Socrates

See how the City is working towards a more sustainable future, visit our sustainability page.