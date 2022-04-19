ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory Flat, MS

Ex-Hickory Flat town clerk accused of embezzlement

By Destinee Hannah
 1 day ago

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. — Stephanie Churchill was arrested and indicted for embezzlement after being accused of embezzling money while working as a Town Clerk in Hickory Flat, Mississippi.

She is being accused of embezzling funds from Hickory Flat’s Water and Sewage Department by not depositing the funds from water and sewage bills.

Someone shot up her car. So why is this grandmother being evicted?

A demand letter of $104,256.92 was presented to Churchill during her arrest.

According to the press release, this lasted from October 2018 until February 2021.

Churchill is facing up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if she is convicted.

A $50,000 surety bond, designed to protect taxpayers from corruption, will cover Churchill’s employment as Hickory Flat’s Town Clerk.

