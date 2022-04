Here Come Swords. I Married a Ranger. Heaven Has Claws. Goodness Had Nothing to Do with It. All through the pandemic — and for years before that — these curious titles were hiding in plain sight on the shelves of the Institute Library, before being plucked off by a staff member, volunteer, or patron for inclusion in ​“Cover Story II: Return to the Stacks,” the latest art exhibit in the Chapel Street library’s gallery that invites viewers, once again, to judge books by their covers, though this time with a twist.

