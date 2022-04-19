ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Mets activate Brandon Nimmo from COVID-19 injured list, option Nick Plummer to Triple-A Syracuse

By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Mets made a roster move prior to Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants. The team activated outfielder Brandon Nimmo from MLB’s...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

A Cloud That Hangs Over The New York Mets Clubhouse

The New York Mets are rolling. Going into Tuesday's double-header with the San Francisco Giants, the Amazin's are off to a great start under new skipper Buck Showalter with an impressive 7-3 record. Timely hitting and great pitching are the perfect formula for success. However, the veteran manager of over two decades in the dugout knows that simple things can derail a great team. One of those things is chemistry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Red Hot New York Mets Will Be Buck-Less

The New York Mets are red-hot coming off of their doubleheader sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. The 9-3 Amazin's sit in first place going into Wednesday's game. ESPN's Buster Olney told The Drive with Charlie & Dan that new manager Buck Showalter is a big reason in that turnaround.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Scherzer meets fans with gem, Mets sweep twinbill vs Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets rode their $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep. Francisco Lindor was the hero in the opener, delivering a game-ending single in the 10th inning of a 5-4 victory. That came moments after Pete Alonso’s stretch at first base saved Lindor’s off-target throw and kept the game tied. Scherzer hardly needed any help in Game 2. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one hit in seven innings and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse, NY
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Mets manager Showalter to miss game for medical procedure

NEW YORK (AP) — First-year New York Mets manager Buck Showalter says he will miss a game Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants for an undisclosed medical procedure. The 65-year-old Showalter said Tuesday after a doubleheader sweep over San Francisco that he expected to be back with the team to manage Thursday’s finale of a four-game series against the Giants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Nick Plummer
FingerLakes1.com

Mets complete doubleheader sweep of Giants

The New York Mets completed a doubleheader sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. The Mets won the first game, 5-4, in 10 innings and game two, 3-1. New York fell behind 4-1 in game one, but rallied back to tie it and force extra innings. Francisco Lindor delivered a walk-off in the 1oth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees defeat Tigers in series opener, 4-2

The New York Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers, 4-2, in what was a very sloppy baseball game. There were a combined 16 walks and some very bad defense by the Tigers. Gerrit Cole made his third start of the season and was absolutely terrible. He didn’t make it out of the second inning and issued a career-high five walks and allowed two runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees, Tigers lineups Wednesday: Joey Gallo sits, Aaron Judge in CF, Luis Severino pitching

DETROIT — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Tigers before Wednesday’s game at Comerica Park on Wednesday. PITCH PERFECT: Yankees pitchers have posted a 2.48 ERA (101.2IP, 28ER) and 112K in 11 games this season…own the best ERA in the AL and the third-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (2.36) and San Francisco (2.36)…have held opponents to a .198 BA (73-for-369), the best mark in the AL and the second-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (.186). Rank fourth in the Majors in K/9.0IP (9.91, third in the AL), sixth in strikeouts (112, second in AL) and seventh in WHIP (1.14, third in AL). Their 2.48 ERA is their lowest ERA through 11 games since posting a 2.06 ERA in their first 11G in 1964. Have held opponents to a .118/.234/.204 (11-for-93) slash line with 2 doubles, 2HR, 20RBI, 13BB/2IBB and 2HP with RISP. Have allowed 2R-or-fewer in six of their 11 games this season…marks the first time since 2008 the Yankees have allowed 2R-or-fewer in at least six of their first 11G (also six games).
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Covid#The New York Mets#The San Francisco Giants#Triple A#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FOX Sports

Mets host the Giants, try to extend home win streak

LINE: Giants -113, Mets -106; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the San Francisco Giants. New York went 77-85 overall and 47-34 at home a season ago. The Mets slugged .391 as a team last season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Rochester Red Wings drop series opener to Lehigh Valley IronPigs

The Rochester Red Wings dropped the series opener to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 6-1, on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Field. Ben Braymer got the start for Rochester and did not make it out of the second inning. He allowed four runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two. Carson Teel was the first one out of the Red Wings bullpen and he tossed 2.1 scoreless innings. Logan Verrett also threw a shutout inning while Jordan Weems allowed a pair of runs (one earned) over two innings.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster WR Trade

The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Giants dealt blow as Alex Cobb exits start vs Mets with injury

The San Francisco Giants were dealt a potentially brutal blow during the first game of their doubleheader against the New York Mets on Tuesday. Starting pitcher Alex Cobb was removed from the game after retiring one batter in the fifth inning, escorted to the dugout by Giants’ head athletic trainer Dave Groeschner, per Andrew Baggarly. It’s unclear what the cause of his early removal from the game was, but it’s certainly worrisome for the team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy