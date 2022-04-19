ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military funeral service for TN soldier killed in WWII

By Caitlin Coffey
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

NEWBORN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A full military memorial service underway in Newborn, Tennessee, for U.S. Navy Chief Water Tender Claude White.

White was killed on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor at the start of WWII.

Search for son accused of killing Columbia couple

White was brought home to Tennessee to be laid to rest. Hundreds of flags lined the road and surrounded Bell’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

White of Yorkville, Tennessee, was finally accounted for January 4, 2021, according to The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

The DPAA wrote in a press release: On Dec. 7, 1941, White was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including White.

U.S. Navy Chief Water Tender Claude White from Yorkville

Earlier Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee announced flags over the Capitol will be flown all day in honor of White’s ultimate sacrifice.

