Music

KIDZ BOP And LIVE NATION Announce 2022 SUMMER TOUR

By Damon Cap
bsckids.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Kidz Bop tour is coming this summer as Egan, Layla, Dominic, and Camille will perform live on stage with some great kid friendly music that will include “Good 4 U” and “Dance Monkey” among others. There are so many great arenas that they will be stopping at during the...

www.bsckids.com

MUSIC

