ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Walt Disney World drops all mask mandates

By Robert Pandolfino
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuObD_0fDo8sV200

TAMPA (WFLA) – Walt Disney World has dropped all mask mandates, according to its website on Tuesday.

Face coverings are optional for guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, as well as Disney transportation.

Masks no longer mandatory at Tampa airport

It is recommended Guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation.

“Please note, face coverings are not permitted while experiencing water slides or in the water,” a release states.

The theme park is recommending, but not requiring, guests who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Health
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back Something Some Felt Was Gone for Good

Some parts of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report World sit on the bleeding edge of technology. Certainly "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disney's Hollywood Studios and "Pandora: The World of Avatar" at Animal Kingdom bring theme-park visitors some amazing advancements in ride technology while offering fully immersive experiences.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Walt Disney World
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Ends a Popular Pandemic-Era Policy (You Won't Be Happy)

During the pandemic, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and its chief rivals Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report shut down from March 2020 through July 2021. During that period, however, all three companies kept taking reservations for future cruises.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WFLA

Audi torn in half after hitting tree in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man died Saturday morning after hitting a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the 47-year-old driver was heading north on State Road 549 around 3:20 a.m. when he lost control of his Audi, just north of South Lake Silver Drive. The Audi ended up hitting […]
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

WFLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy