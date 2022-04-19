Walt Disney World drops all mask mandates

TAMPA (WFLA) – Walt Disney World has dropped all mask mandates, according to its website on Tuesday.

Face coverings are optional for guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, as well as Disney transportation.

“Please note, face coverings are not permitted while experiencing water slides or in the water,” a release states.

The theme park is recommending, but not requiring, guests who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation.

