New safety markers have been installed in the Occoquan River near the Town dock. Two near the far end of the dock with vertical black stripes (one will be extended higher) identify the underwater hazard created by two metal pipes that stick out slightly from underneath the dock. The markers are placed at the end of each pipe. Another marked in red at the top notes the gap in the dike that allows boat access to Madigan’s Waterfront Restaurant and Penguin Paddling.

OCCOQUAN, VA ・ 29 DAYS AGO