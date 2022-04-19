ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe men arrested for gun and drug charges, one arrestee was wanted for December 2021 shooting

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26a4RY_0fDo73Xr00

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On December 26, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Burg Jones Lane at the intersection of Thelma Street in Monroe, La. During the investigation, deputies learned that one victim was transported to Conway ER, suffering from a gunshot wound through their arm and torso area.

The second victim was was also transported to Conway ER after suffering a gunshot wound to the buttocks and a graze wound to the head. According to witnesses, the shooting started due to a fight between several females, one of the females being Burton’s girlfriend.

Witnesses also mentioned that at one point 19-year-old Pattrell Burton struck the female that his girlfriend was fighting in the face, and grabbed a black handgun from a nearby vehicle. According to witnesses, one of the victims approached Burton to calm him down, but Burton pointed the firearm at the victim’s face. The victim then slapped the gun from their face as Burton was pulling the trigger.

The bullet struck the victim in their arm and chest. Witnesses also stated that the victim began running from Burton who continued to fire the handgun at the victim. Allegedly, Bobby Booker joined Burton in chasing the victim firing rounds towards the victim.

During the shooting, another victim suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks as they were walking from a club to their vehicle. The second victim was near a vehicle that was struck several times by gunfire.

On Monday, April 18, 2022, at approximately 1 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Services Unit located Burton. As authorities attempted to make contact with Burton, he allegedly fled the scene and was eventually captured by deputies.

Deputies also made contact with 22-year-old Benny Ray Davis, Jr. and 21-year-old Jalen Wayne Dickson who were close to the vehicle Burton escaped. Authorities began to search Dickson and felt an unusual item on his waistband. With Dickson’s consent, deputies removed the item and discovered the item to be a large bag of marijuana.

Authorities then observed an object on the backseat of the vehicle. According to deputies, the object was a white bag containing marijuana and a black Glock handgun.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found a large amount of marijuana and other narcotics along with a Glock model 42 handgun. According to deputies, the firearm was found to be stolen from Lexington, Ky.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZq7B_0fDo73Xr00
    Pattrell Dewayne Burton
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skvkW_0fDo73Xr00
    Jalen Wayne Dickson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHINY_0fDo73Xr00
    Bobby Ray Davis, Jr.

Davis advised authorities that, “the stuff on the backseat don’t belong to me” during the search. According to Davis, he picked up Burton and observed him getting into the backseat with a large plastic bag.

Davis mentioned that he did not know what was in the plastic bag, but wasn’t surprised it contained narcotics or a firearm. He also advised deputies that he and Dickson just left court an hour before this incident and picked up Burton in the 2014 Honda Accord.

According to Dickson, Burton entered the vehicle with a large plastic bag and sat in the backseat. He also mentioned that he didn’t know what was in the bag.

As deputies questioned Burton, he mentioned that all illegal items in the vehicle belonged to him and he did not wish to speak any further with authorities. Burton, Davis, and Dickson were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Burton was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance. His bond was set at $450,000.

Davis and Dickson were charged with Accessories After the Fact, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dickson’s bond was set at $85,000 and Davis’ bond was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman injures police dog after ingesting drugs during foot chase, sheriff says

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after she reportedly injured a K-9 officer as she fled from police, all the while actively ingesting drugs. On Thursday, Harrison County deputies say Brandy Bazor, 38, failed to stop for deputies during a traffic stop. She and another passenger fled in a 2003 Ford Taurus. According to deputies, the passenger, Alexis Preston, exited the vehicle and then fled on foot. Preston was apprehended by the K-9 officer.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Ktve#Kard
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Traffic stop lands West Monroe woman behind bars; possessed nearly 150 grams of narcotics

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Metro Unit Agents conducted surveillance at a residence on the 1600 block of Evergreen Street and observed several people approaching a black 2004 Lincoln LS. Agents then observed the vehicle leaving the location, traveling north of Evergreen Street. Authorities then observed the vehicle having an […]
WEST MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

2 women arrested after tip leads to body buried in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two women after a body was discovered buried in Clinton. On Monday, April 4, police said they received a tip that a man had been killed in Jackson, and his body had been buried on Magnolia Road near Cynthia Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Adams County jailer arrested in contraband bust

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A jailer who worked at the Adams County Jail has been arrested in connection to a contraband bust. The Natchez Democrat reported Nakeria Virgil was terminated as a jailer on Thursday, March 10. She was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 for conspiracy to commit a crime by furnishing contraband to […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Monroe teen found safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Alexis Sasser has been found safe by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Sasser. Sasser was last seen in Monroe, La. on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was wearing black and white Adidas […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Joint effort by law enforcement leads to arrest of duo and seizure of heroin, crack cocaine, and rifle in Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Two men from Louisiana were recently arrested after an investigation by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics. Jerome Rogers, 38, of Hammond and Elton James Smith, 39, of Hammond, were arrested after the execution of warrants on April 1. The investigation centered around a section of Booker Rd. TPSO says, “Agents were […]
HAMMOND, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy