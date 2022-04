MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced a lawsuit against the Biden administration to try and block a federal lawsuit that prohibits medical marijuana users from buying guns or having concealed carry permits. While in Miami on Wednesday, Fried also called for the full federal legalization of cannabis in the US. “While we continue to call for full legalization to resolve the many issues caused by the federal governments irrational, inconsistent, and incoherent cannibis policies, we are here today to announce that we are filing suit against the federal government, against the US Department of Justice, and the ATF over the violation...

MIAMI, FL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO