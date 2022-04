Danny Daniels' life is in a great place. UTEP's only senior golfer is playing well and his team is surging into Monday's Conference USA championships in Texarkana. Daniels, a native of Cheshunt, England (near London) is on the verge of becoming the first member of his family with a college degree (business management) and he serves on UTEP's student-advisory council. He has a plan for the next chapter of his life, where he will work at Knickerbocker Country Club near New York City as he starts playing professionally.

1 DAY AGO