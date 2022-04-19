ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

Drive-by Shooting Investigation Underway

 3 days ago

In the evening of Saturday April 16th, Parsons Police were called to the area of the 500 block of South 31st for a report of gunshots being heard. The call was made by a neighbor who heard multiple shots. When Parsons Police Officers arrived on scene, they began searching...

