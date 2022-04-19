Monster Energy Supercross Championship coming to Utah this spring

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Motocross fans, get ready as supercross heads to Salt Lake City this May.

The Monster Energy Supercross 2022 is taking over the Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The 17-city race has traveled across the country hitting 13 states since starting in Anaheim, Calif. on Jan. 8.

Tickets are currently on sale for future race events.

Amid a modified race season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the races have returned to its traditional weekend formats.

(Courtesy of University of Utah)

The entire series will culminate in the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship in Salt Lake City. Fans can watch 24 athletes compete in the quest to become the 250SX Futures Class Champion.

The SLC World Finale will also host the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown race which is the one time during the season that both the Eastern Regional 250SX Class and Western Regional 250SX Class athletes will race together.

The Supercross Fan Fest is also returning to Salt Lake City this year. Fans can purchase ticket to a preshow festival running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 before the main event.

The outdoor event will feature food and rinks, ace team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, sponsor displays, photo opportunities along with a red-carpet-styled Ride of Fame. Tickets are $15 per person for the preshow event.

In its 23rd year of racing, the final round of the KTM Junior Supercross event will also take place in Salt Lake City on May 7, crowning a new champion.

“Storylines abound for the 2022 Supercross season as the 450SX Class continues to feature what has become an ever-expanding, deep array of talent,” event officials say.

To see the full event details and to purchase tickets, click here.

