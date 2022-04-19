J&J Cuts 2022 Sales Projections by $1 Billion

Albany NY, United States: The global patient handling equipment market has been anticipated in a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to bear a highly competitive landscape for the next few years. The analysts authoring the report profile some of the leading players of the market such as Etac AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., V. Guldmann A/S, DJO Global, and ArjoHuntleigh. Important players of the market have been predicted to focus on a variety of strategies including technological development, acquisition, new product launch, and tactical collaboration. One of the finest instances to follow could be the new specialist pediatric bed launched by Sidhil Ltd. in 2016. The launch had been made with the expectation of further improving the company’s sales and as an extension to its current offerings.

