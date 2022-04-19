ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Police: 4 teens under 15 broke into Statehouse, caused over $17K in damage

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZnjk_0fDo42hL00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Capitol Police have determined that four teenagers, three girls and one boy, broke into the Indiana Statehouse on March 27 and committed over $17,000 worth of damage.

The capitol police’s concluded investigation revealed that the teenagers were first noticed by an officer at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, when he heard voices coming from the Rotunda. The officer then heard the intruders run out the west door.

After giving chase, the officer found and detained the four teenagers on Indiana Avenue, just south of Michigan Street. Police identified the juveniles as a 12-year-old female, a 13-year-old female, a 14-year-old female and a 13-year-old male. All four of the juveniles are from Indianapolis.

Vandals target Kokomo park dedicated to honoring veterans

According to the capitol police’s findings, the juveniles entered the statehouse through the west door on the second level at approximately 1:54 p.m. They had damaged the door to a point where they were able to open it and enter the building, police said, which had been closed to the public at the time.

Once inside, the teens vandalized the Indiana House of Representatives Chambers on the third floor with graffiti and damaged several electronic items and personal property of other persons. Police said the teens threw a wooden bench from the third floor down to the second level where it shattered. The teens also vandalized the statehouse tour desk, damaged a sculpture and tampered with an art display on the second floor.

The teens were also said to have damaged miniature national flags and state flags which were on display on the desktops of the Indiana State Representatives’ assigned desk space inside the House Chambers.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTCsO_0fDo42hL00
    Photo of a damaged monitor inside the House chamber
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brHkR_0fDo42hL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5A4T_0fDo42hL00
    Photo of a damaged monitor inside the House chamber

In total, police estimate the damage was in excess of $17,000.

Package thieves strike Carmel; police ask for help identifying them

Police have requested all four teenagers be charged with the following charges: institutional criminal mischief, criminal trespass, theft and resisting arrest.

The Marion County Prosecutor Juvenile Division will review the recommended charges and determine if charges are filed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Ohio murder suspect released from jail by mistake caught in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A murder suspect mistakenly released from an Ohio jail is back in custody after being arrested in central Indiana. According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers arrested 22-year-old Cornell Gray around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police received a tip that a wanted man was in an apartment at East 42nd Street and Franklin […]
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Carmel, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WKYT 27

Former legal guardian of abandoned autistic boy devastated, calls for harsher charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released court documents provide more insight into what happened to an Indiana boy whom police believe was abandoned in Colerain Township. Heather Adkins of Shelbyville is accused of leaving her 5-year-old autistic non-verbal son, Martin Thomas Adkins, alone in Colerain Township. She is now in jail on charges of kidnapping and endangering children.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Statehouse#Rotunda
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
truecrimedaily

Indiana man sentenced to over 100 years for killing girlfriend and setting her body on fire

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison this week for killing his girlfriend in 2018 and setting her body on fire. According to the Northwest Indiana Times, a Lake County judge ordered Hugh Scott to spend 103 1/2 years in prison. Scott reportedly hit Davita Ward and knocked her out, and then poured gasoline over her body and car and set it on fire in a wooded area. Ward reportedly woke up while the car was ablaze, which caused Scott to shoot her in the head. In the process, his pants reportedly caught fire and he burned his legs.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
WISH-TV

Friends, family remember Indy 15-year-old killed in car accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the death of 15-year-old student DeShawn Holliday, who was killed in car accident Friday. Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Holliday was riding in his sister’s car in the 6600 block of Rockville Road when the car collided with another vehicle. The crash pinned Holloway inside the vehicle and he died from his injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy