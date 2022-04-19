ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KU’s David McCormack declares for 2022 NBA Draft

By Juan Cisneros
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

LAWRENCE (WDAF) — Kansas forward and 2022 National Champion David McCormack has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

McCormack posted the news on his social media .

Man, what a ride these last four years have been. It’s crazy to think how much I’ve grown both on and off the court – as a person and as a player. For that, I have to thank our coaches, my teammates, and of course my family.

I also want to thank Jayhawk nation, and those who always believed in me. This place is special because of you, and there truly is no place like Kansas.

After talking with my family and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

I can’t imagine ending my career at Kansas better than we did this past season, as national champions.

Rock Chalk

@d.mack33
PHOTOS: Fans celebrate KU’s 4th national championship on Mass Street

McCormack average 10 points and 7 rebound during his final season with the Jayhawks and collected a double-double in the NCAA Championship game against the University of North Carolina with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Days earlier, McCormack scored a season-high 25 points in the Final Four game against Villanova.

McCormack joins his teammate Ochai Agbaji in heading to the next level. According to Jayhawks head coach Bill Self at the end of season banquet, Agbaji will not be returning next season.

“Don’t hold your breath on him coming back for another year. It’s time for him to go,” Self said.

KSNT News

