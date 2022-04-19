ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Plastic-free beauty and lifestyle products

By Nancy Cruz
KTLA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to celebrate Earth Month, and Coco Eco editor in chief Anna Griffin joined us...

ktla.com

yankodesign.com

Bristol Plastic Factory recycles plastic bottle tops into beautiful things

Eva Gilder-Hodgson knew how to make the most of the lockdown. Amid the pandemic in January 2021, she started Bristol Plastic Factory in her neighborhood. She has been into design and owns a studio that focuses on interior architecture, furniture pieces, and graphic design and is now venturing into more sustainable design.
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Island Slipper Celebrating Spring with New Products

His weekend, Island Slipper is celebrating Easter with an egg hunt! The fun promotion starts today Friday 4/15 and ends Sunday 4/17. You can pick an egg at checkout to win $10 to $25 off your footwear purchase. There are only 20 eggs per day, so make sure to go early!
KXAN

Top Beauty Trends For 2022 With Lifestyle Expert Alba Ramos

We’re checking out the top beauty trends for 2022 just in time for spring. Alba Ramos, a beauty and lifestyle expert, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about teaming up with Whole Foods Market and bringing us the latest from haircare to skincare. Ramos discussed her priorities...
SKIN CARE
Chicago Defender

Designer Nathalie Loma uses Fashion to Make Women Feel Beautiful

Nathalie Loma is a designer with a passion and a love for transforming lives through her designs. She believes that every fabric has a voice, and it is her calling to listen and design the right garment for each woman. With an intuitive eye for shape and technique, Nathalie understands the importance of wearing clothes with confidence and is committed to the process of making any woman the garment they desire and deserve.
CHICAGO, IL
People

Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
WWD

Lands’ End Grows the Landscape for Luring Customers

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, furthering its strategy to expand the distribution of its all-American, classical-style fashion brand through third parties, goes on air for the first time tomorrow with the QVC video commerce selling channel. Lands’ End last October began selling digitally on qvc.com and has also been selling on amazon.com, kohls.com and at Kohl’s stores. Lands’ End is also said to be working on an arrangement with Target, though details of that were not available.More from WWDFIT Awards 2022 with Michael Kors and Aerin LauderNew Balance Bets Big on Sports, Fashion and Music With New...
RETAIL
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
Lifestyle
Skin Care
Makeup
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Instagram
Apartment Therapy

This Stylish, Renter-Friendly Furniture Line I Love Features an Unexpected Material (and Everything Is Under $100!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I moved into my first apartment, I realized for the first time just how much work goes into crafting a home that’s completely my style. No longer limited by the four walls of my dorm room or childhood bedroom, I suddenly had all this empty space to fill, and I had to start from scratch selecting furniture I liked. I noticed that I was drawn to pieces that didn’t exactly fit the standard — I wasn’t looking for anything over the top, but I like little built-in surprises that make furniture stand out from the norm. That’s what led me to discover fabric furniture and the WLIVE brand.
HOME & GARDEN
Tree Hugger

Woman Designs and Builds Her Own Incredible Tiny House for $12K

People in the tiny house community often speak of their process of transitioning into tiny living as a "journey." It may sound like an exaggeration, but psychologically, the shift into this alternative lifestyle and way of thinking can truly transform many people. So much so that from their point of view, it really does feel like a rite of passage. Some say that the "do more with less" ethos of the tiny house movement makes them more aware of their true needs and wants, while others remark on the importance of being free from the debts that pin down so many in mainstream society to unsatisfactory jobs and the endless cycle of "keeping up with the Joneses."
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The Customizable (and Cushiony!) Tile Doormat That Doubles As a DIY Art Project

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I love a good excuse to delve into an arts-and-crafts project, especially since these days, adulting (unfortunately) means I have less time for hobbies. Without my beloved beading and paint-by-number kits, I’m always looking for ways to sneak some creativity into my home style. So when I spotted a DIY-esque decor solution on Pattern Brands — my go-to site for tasteful kitchen and home essentials from brands like editor-loved GIR and fan-favorite Open Spaces — I had to give it a try. Meet the newest, coolest addition to my apartment: the Tile Mat from Letterfolk.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Animal Prints Blend Right Into This Scottish Designer’s Secret Garden–Like Home

Most people will tell you to “make yourself at home” out of politeness when you visit their house. But when friends invited designer Wendy Morrison over to their Georgian farmhouse in Dunbar, Scotland, she took the invitation literally. Okay, well, not right away: Her hosts were preparing to move to Houston at the time, while Wendy and her family were planning their return to the seaside town after a few years in France. It was a happy coincidence that the house would soon be available. “I’ll always remember that visit. It just felt like home,” she recalls. “There’s a long corridor, the sun was shining…it brought back feelings of the house I grew up in.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Digital Trends

This watch shows how beautiful recycled plastic can be

Recycled plastics are often hidden away inside our devices, but not so with this stunning watch from Swiss brand Oris. It’s called the Aquis Date Upcycle and the dial is made from recycled plastics, using a process that generates a unique look every time. No two dials will ever be exactly the same, and the result is far more artistic than you may expect.
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN
TheConversationAU

If the UN wants to slash plastic waste, it must tackle soaring plastic production - and why we use so much of it

You pick up a piece of plastic litter from the beach, and get a small buzz. You’ve done something for the environment. But then you look around, and see plastic everywhere. It’s much more than you could pick up. Earlier this month, the United Nations endorsed a new resolution on ending plastic pollution. While that sounds positive, focusing on pollution is missing the elephant in the room: production. Why is more and more plastic being produced, with some ending up in forests, rivers and oceans near you? Our research has shown that to actually make a difference to the ever-growing...
ENVIRONMENT
thespruce.com

15 Useful and Eco-Friendly Products for Your Home

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Your home can be a great place to start in embracing more eco-friendly items and practicing a more sustainable way of living. Though the solution to a healthier climate and planet isn't more products, when you're in need of a new throw pillow or accent chair, eco-friendly and sustainable is the way to go.
HOME & GARDEN
Travel + Leisure

These Cushioned Unisex Slide Sandals Feel Like 'Walking on Air,' According to Shoppers

Whether you're wearing running errands, spending the day at the beach, or traveling, a good pair of supportive and comfortable sandals is a must-have in everyone's summer wardrobe. While there are seemingly endless options available in stores, Nordstrom customers can't stop raving about the Crocs Slide Sandals, with many calling them the "most comfortable sandals" they've ever worn.
SHOPPING

