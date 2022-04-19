ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

I Track Liquid I.V. Prices & Have Never Seen a Sale This Good (Your Future Self Needs This Hangover Cure)

By Brittany Leitner
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The morning after a night out on the town , I don’t reach for my water, my Door Dash app, or even my cell phone. I reach for my Liquid I.V . These handy single-serve pouches mix easily in water and work to instantly hydrate you if you need a pick-me-up. This is one of those holy grail products that I restock as soon as I run out, so let me tell you, I’ve never seen a Liquid I.V. sale this good.

Right now you can grab a pack of 16 single-use pouches for a little over $17 . Typically a 16-pack runs around $25, so this deal knocks off 30 percent of the cost all at once. I’m seriously sending this deal to all my besties who complain about the sky-high prices of electrolyte mix-ins, so of course, I had to share it with you.

One of my favorite things about Liquid I.V. is that it’s soy-, gluten- and dairy-free. It’s basically like the grown-up cool-girl version of Pedialyte. Liquid I.V. is all-natural without harsh additives or chemical color dyes that can be potentially harmful. Because it’s made with five essential vitamins, including vitamins B5, B6, B12, and C, it works to hydrate the body and help it recover faster than just water alone. In fact, just one serving of Liquid I.V. has three times the electrolytes of typical sports drinks and is like drinking multiple cups of water.

I tried the lemon-lime flavor and haven’t strayed to another one because I love it so much. It tastes like a light and refreshing lemonade, which I typically avoid because they always feel so heavy and sugar-laden.



Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier… $17.49 (originally $24.99)


Buy Now

Liquid I.V. is not just for hangovers , it’s perfect for staying hydrated while traveling. I love to throw a few in my carry-on bag to mix into my water just before I take flight. I’m so sensitive to travel and always walk off the plane feeling like I just went to war. But having Liquid I.V. during and after a flight is a great way to stay hydrated without having to guzzle tons of water. (Because yeah, I’m trying to avoid that gross airplane bathroom as much as possible).



Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier… $45.49 (originally $64.99)


Buy Now

If you buy a bigger pack, you’ll save even more. You can grab 48 sticks now for just $45.49, when it typically runs at $64.99. Hurry because this deal will be gone by tomorrow!

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Amazon Put Its Huge & Beloved Boho Rug On Sale For 67% Off & Expected Us Not To Notice

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I know I’m not the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Convinced They’ve Found The Best Non-Smudge Mascara on The Market—Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve had the problem of your mascara smudging underneath your eyes throughout the day, you’ve probably been on a few quests to find the perfect no-mess mascara. You know, the one that allows you to blink in peace without worrying that a smudgy layer of blackness is slowly dripping down your under eyes. My blinks definitely get heavier as the night grows on, and I typically have to run to the bathroom...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

7 Top-Rated Setting Sprays From Amazon That Will Keep Your Festival Makeup in Place All Day Long—Starting at $3

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When you put so much time and effort into creating your festival makeup look, the last thing you want is for it not to stay in place all day long. You don’t want makeup to separate, your face oil to shine through, eyeshadow to smudge or fine lines to appear. That’s a tall order, but there’s a handful of makeup setting sprays that do the trick with just a couple of spritzes.  With all...
MAKEUP
TODAY.com

This 24-hour sale is the perfect excuse to grab an air fryer for $40

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Vitamin#Hangover#Future Self#Laser#B5#B6#Liquid I V
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Dark Spot Corrector Is ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’—Here’s How

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

I Found an Under-$30 Nap Dress Dupe on Amazon That’s Honestly My Best Purchase to Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
StyleCaster

Here’s How Jennifer Garner Really Feels About Ben & J-Lo’s Engagement & If She’s Invited to the Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to the family. Jennifer Garner’s response to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s engagement shows she knows Bennifer is in it for the long run. Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018 and share three kids together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Their marriage came a year after Affleck’s split from Lopez, whom he dated from 2001 to 2004 and got engaged to in 2002. Three years after his divorce from Garner, Affleck and Lopez reunited. They got engaged for a second time in April 2022. “So I have a...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

K-Fed Just Reacted to Britney’s Pregnancy With Her New Fiancé—Here’s How He Really Feels

Click here to read the full article. Happy for her. Kevin Federline’s response to Britney Spears’ pregnancy with Sam Asghari’s baby is nothing but support for his ex-wife. “Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post,” K-Fed’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told NBC News in a statement on April 11, 2022. “He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and [fiancé] Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.” K-Fed’s statement came after Britney announced in an Instagram post on April 11 that she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari (whom she got engaged to...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How Miley Feels About Her Parents Divorcing After She Was ‘Stuck in a Marriage’ With Liam

Click here to read the full article. Bittersweet but needed. Miley Cyrus’ parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, filed for divorce for a third time on April 6, 2022. Though a divorce is hard for any family, the split didn’t come as a surprise to Miley and her siblings. A close insider of the Cyruses told HollywoodLife on April 12, 2022, that the family is supportive of Billy Ray and Tish’s divorce, “Miley and her siblings have been expecting this for over a year now, as their parents have not been living together for several years and they have not been...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Kitchn

Frosted Flakes Is Releasing Three New Milk-Changing Flavors and One Tastes Just Like a Strawberry Milkshake

I think I can speak for many of us when I say that one of the best parts of having your favorite bowl of cereal is the way the milk changes colors (and flavor!) during the process of eating. As a kid, I would pour way more milk than I needed, just to be able to enjoy a little more chocolate milk at the bottom of my bowl of Cocoa Pebbles. And I can bet you’ve done it, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

45K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy