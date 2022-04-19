I Track Liquid I.V. Prices & Have Never Seen a Sale This Good (Your Future Self Needs This Hangover Cure)

Click here to read the full article.

The morning after a night out on the town , I don’t reach for my water, my Door Dash app, or even my cell phone. I reach for my Liquid I.V . These handy single-serve pouches mix easily in water and work to instantly hydrate you if you need a pick-me-up. This is one of those holy grail products that I restock as soon as I run out, so let me tell you, I’ve never seen a Liquid I.V. sale this good.

One of my favorite things about Liquid I.V. is that it’s soy-, gluten- and dairy-free. It’s basically like the grown-up cool-girl version of Pedialyte. Liquid I.V. is all-natural without harsh additives or chemical color dyes that can be potentially harmful. Because it’s made with five essential vitamins, including vitamins B5, B6, B12, and C, it works to hydrate the body and help it recover faster than just water alone. In fact, just one serving of Liquid I.V. has three times the electrolytes of typical sports drinks and is like drinking multiple cups of water.

I tried the lemon-lime flavor and haven’t strayed to another one because I love it so much. It tastes like a light and refreshing lemonade, which I typically avoid because they always feel so heavy and sugar-laden.

Liquid I.V. is not just for hangovers , it’s perfect for staying hydrated while traveling. I love to throw a few in my carry-on bag to mix into my water just before I take flight. I’m so sensitive to travel and always walk off the plane feeling like I just went to war. But having Liquid I.V. during and after a flight is a great way to stay hydrated without having to guzzle tons of water. (Because yeah, I’m trying to avoid that gross airplane bathroom as much as possible).

