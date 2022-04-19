ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Human stash houses and migrant groups encountered

By Jesse Mendez
 1 day ago

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents and area law enforcement disrupted two human smuggling stash houses.

According to the agency’s news release, on Monday Weslaco Border Patrol agents and the Donna Police Department responded to a report of a possible migrant stash house.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwBPX_0fDnzAkZ00
    Photo courtesy: CBP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qNyx_0fDnzAkZ00
    Photo courtesy: CBP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJwpe_0fDnzAkZ00
    Photo courtesy: CBP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZvwT_0fDnzAkZ00
    Photo courtesy: CBP

Agents and Donna Police officers discovered 29 migrants in extreme and overcrowded conditions who were unlawfully present in the U. S. The migrants were placed under arrest without incident and transported to the station.

The same day border patrol agents and Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 4 deputies received information about a suspected stash house in Edinburg. Agents and deputies convened at the residence and discovered two migrants who were unlawfully present in the U.S.

Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents encountered two large groups totaling 468 noncitizens in Starr County. The group consisted of 162 family members, 71 unaccompanied children, and 235 single adults.

The migrants are from Central America, Cuba, and Peru. The migrants were transported to a Border Patrol station.

Comments

Jackie Cordova
1d ago

this whole LAWLESS GOVERNMENT should be send to Antarctica I think the penguins and polar bears would not to be happy about it

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

Community Policy