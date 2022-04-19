Human stash houses and migrant groups encountered

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents and area law enforcement disrupted two human smuggling stash houses.

According to the agency’s news release, on Monday Weslaco Border Patrol agents and the Donna Police Department responded to a report of a possible migrant stash house.

Photo courtesy: CBP

Photo courtesy: CBP

Photo courtesy: CBP

Photo courtesy: CBP

Agents and Donna Police officers discovered 29 migrants in extreme and overcrowded conditions who were unlawfully present in the U. S. The migrants were placed under arrest without incident and transported to the station.

The same day border patrol agents and Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 4 deputies received information about a suspected stash house in Edinburg. Agents and deputies convened at the residence and discovered two migrants who were unlawfully present in the U.S.

Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents encountered two large groups totaling 468 noncitizens in Starr County. The group consisted of 162 family members, 71 unaccompanied children, and 235 single adults.

The migrants are from Central America, Cuba, and Peru. The migrants were transported to a Border Patrol station.

