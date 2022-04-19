ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday forecast: Sun and wind; chance of rain Thursday

By Tony Kurzweil, Henry DiCarlo
 1 day ago

Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday.

Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days.

There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday.

By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.

