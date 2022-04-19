Tuesday forecast: Sun and wind; chance of rain Thursday
Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday.
Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days.
There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday.
By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0