Portland, OR

Teen arraigned on murder charge for Burnside Bridge shooting

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The teenager who allegedly shot a man to death under the Burnside Bridge in early April has officially been charged.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Tuesday 18-year-old Rizo Lucas was arraigned for Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm.

On April 8 , Portland police said Lucas shot Fars Gebrehiwot under the bridge near Northwest Naito Parkway and Northwest Couch Street.

When officers arrived, authorities said Gebrehiwot was found on the ground with a gunshot wound directly above his neck. The 33-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to PPB.

Police said Lucas was arrested near the shooting and a firearm was found.

