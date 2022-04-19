ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda, CA

CHP: Officer shot and killed a man in Northern California after being dragged by vehicle

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 1 day ago
LINDA, Calif. (KION-TV) CHP Yuba-Sutter confirmed with a KION that a man has been shot and killed after dragging a CHP office on Dunning Avenue near Hammonton Smartsville Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened when a CHP officer was conducting a stop for a stolen vehicle at around 9:30 a.m.

The driver then reversed into the officer with the door wide open, catching the officer and dragging them along.

The officer then fired his service gun and hit the suspect.

The vehicle crashed into a fence shortly after.

Medics attempted life-saving measures but the suspect died on scene.

CHP says the officer is awake and alert and the extent of his injuries is unknown.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC News

Man, 56, dies after getting trapped in Southern California car wash, police say

A man was killed inside a Southern California car wash after he got out of his vehicle and as w pinned against machinery, authorities said Monday. The fatal accident happened late Friday at a self-service car wash in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, which is about 35 miles north of downtown San Diego and 110 miles south of central Los Angeles, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo police identify Friday's shooting victim

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo Police have released the name of a man shot and killed on Friday night, the city's eighth homicide of the year. La Prell Briggs, 49, was shot in the 300 block of Pepper Drive. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. on March 18.
VALLEJO, CA
