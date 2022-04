Avocados are delicious just about any time of day (for breakfast, lunch, and yes, even in ice cream). As you've heard, they pack plenty of healthy fats and nutrients and now, according to a new study, there's even more reason to eat avocado for your good health. In fact, researchers have concluded that consuming just two servings of the fruit each week (one whole avocado or one cup diced avocado) could decrease your risk of having a heart attack by 21 percent (compared to those who don't eat the fruit), reports the Journal of the American Heart Association.

NUTRITION ・ 22 DAYS AGO