ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Twin Rivers Capital Completes Sale of Verizon Store

By CRBJ Biz Wire
crbjbizwire.com
 2 days ago

Twin Rivers Capital, LLC recently completed the development and sale of a Verizon store at 1030 N. Hwy. 19 in Thomaston, GA. The 3,000 SF store, a relocation of an existing store, was developed by TRC....

crbjbizwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Successful Food and Grocery Retailers in North America

Because of the nature of the grocery business, independent operations are far outnumbered by units of major chains — whether they’re regional powerhouses, like H-E-B in Texas or Wegman’s in the Northeast, or national operations doing business under multiple brand names (for instance, Kroger or Albertsons). The chains have the buying power, the advertising and […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Business
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo Marketing

Click here to read the full article. The FTC asked the court to order Kohl’s and Walmart to pay combined penalties of $2.5 million and $3 million, respectively. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportWalmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Food Lion Is a U.S. Grocery Store Chain Owned by Netherlands-Based Company

The parent company of the Food Lion grocery store chain is buying back shares from investors. Who owns Food Lion stores?. The Food Lion chain of American grocery stores is owned by the Netherlands-based company Ahold Delhaize. However, the chain has its roots in the U.S. Ahold Delhaize got its start in 1957 as a single grocery store called Food Town in Salisbury, N.C.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Llc#Ga#Sf#Trc#Hjb Construction#Sc#Al#The Sc Biz News
protocol.com

Amazon launches $1 billion fund to make workers' lives less miserable and fix the supply chain

Amazon has launched a new $1 billion fund to invest in companies that will make delivery faster, further automate warehouses and, ideally, improve worker safety. The new fund's first round of investment includes Modjoul, a wearable safety technology company that's main product is a belt that gathers biomechanical data on workers and is intended to reduce musculoskeletal injuries for warehouse workers. In addition, Amazon used the fund to invest in several robotics companies that make walking robots, robotic arms and other automated technologies for warehouses.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
The Associated Press

Amazon extends Prime perks to merchant sites

Amazon is extending the benefits of a Prime subscription to online stores beyond its own site, a move geared toward boosting revenue from merchant fees and expanding its logistics footprint. The company said Thursday the new service it calls “Buy with Prime,” will initially be available by invitation for merchants...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Sleep Number Struggles to Meet Demand; Shopify Invests in Crossing Minds

Today in retail, Sleep Number struggles to meet demand as supply chain issues continue, while Shopify invests in recommendation platform Crossing Minds. Plus, Carvana continues its disappointing slide, Kroger develops in-house eCommerce fulfillment capabilities, and Tractor Supply continues to show success in eCommerce. Sleep Number reported several downward trends in...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

Amazon Buy with Prime service unveiled

Amazon is launching a new service called Buy with Prime which will take the company’s Prime shopping beyond Amazon. You will be able to use Amazon’s Prime service to buy products from other stores online as well as Amazon, you can see more information below. Buy with Prime...
BUSINESS
PC Magazine

The Best Grocery and Household Delivery Services

Shopping is a crucial part of daily life. However, depending on your situation, it may not always be prudent or possible to make a store run. Maybe you’re still a bit leery about social interactions in the COVID-19 era. Perhaps scheduling conflicts devour your free time. Or maybe you're just trying to cut down on gas. Fortunately, grocery and household delivery services are simple, convenient ways to go shopping without leaving your home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy