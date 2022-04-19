ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Weather: Cold start Wednesday but sunny and milder for Maryland

WBAL Radio
 3 days ago

Meteorologist Ava Marie says after a cold morning, it...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few light snow showers are expected on the early side Friday, with some filtered sun into the afternoon. MORE: Live Radars | Weather App The wind won’t be as strong as Thursday, but it’s still quite breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s. From the passenger seat of our @WCCO Mobile Weather Lab in Richfield! Snow and wind definitely making things tricky out on the roads! Take it easy this AM! pic.twitter.com/26IBARSlxm — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) April 15, 2022 Saturday stays dry and will be a little warmer in the low 40s, while Easter Sunday could see a light wintry mix. The state warms into next week with a few rain chances returning.
RICHFIELD, MN
WBAL Radio

Weather: Some isolated showers Thursday afternoon with temps in the mid 60's

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says to expect a mostly cloudy rest of Thursday with temps in the mid 60's with a chance for isolated showers mostly west of the Baltimore area. We are looking at a steady warmup over the next couple of days. Friday will be mostly sunny with temps in the mid 70's and by Sunday we could reach the 80's. The nice weather should continue into next week into Tuesday were there is a chance for rain showers.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Scattered Showers & Windy

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)–The calendar may say spring, but this weather will have you reliving winter, whether you wanted to or not. We can thank a few clipper systems that will pull down cold Canadian air over Maryland. Scattered showers arrive Saturday afternoon, along with a few thunderstorms. Some gusty winds and small hail are possible as this wet weather tracks through. Far Western Maryland will see off and on snow showers for much of the weekend and that will lead to totals between 6 to 8 inches. Once we’re done with the rain in the Baltimore area, we have to deal with a dramatic drop...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Topping Out#Meteorologist#Radar
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
96.1 The Breeze

Polar Vortex To Rip Through New York State

After a few nice days last week, New York State has gone back to a more seasonable weather mode lately, but things are about to get a whole lot colder and icky over the next week or so. Despite the calendar saying it's spring, Mother Nature still wants Old Man...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Podcast
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Potent storm system to unload heavy snow across northeastern US

Residents of the northeastern United States are preparing for a strong and potentially disruptive storm that could deliver up to a foot of snow, heavy rain and fierce winds through Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Despite the calendar showing a mid-April date, heavy, accumulating snow is forecast to spread across many...
ENVIRONMENT
WLTX.com

Sunny, breezy weather today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cooler, drier air will continue to filter into the area as a cold front moves away from the Southeast. It will be breezy today and windy Saturday. Temperatures will be a little below normal over the weekend. Sunday morning will be chilly, but temperatures will gradually moderate during the workweek. The next best chance for rain comes Thursday.
COLUMBIA, SC
WKRG

Sunny start to the week, Storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! We had another day with lots of sunshine and temperatures were very warm into the upper-70’s with some places reaching 80 degrees. We will continue to see clear skies throughout the rest of the evening with temperatures a little warmer than last night into the mid-50’s overnight tonight. Some patchy fog will be possible along I-10 tomorrow morning, so be careful on the roadways. Monday and Tuesday will stay mostly clear of clouds with temperatures into the low-80’s, but clouds will start to move into the area by the later evening hours on Tuesday.
MOBILE, AL
Turnto10.com

Cold start to the last days of March, then mid-week milder and rain

An unusual and unseasonably cold air mass greets us all in Southern New England for the last days of March, 2020, along with gusty west-northwest winds that will make it feel even colder than that. If the high temperature Monday doesn't reach or get above 34 degrees, that'll be a...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy