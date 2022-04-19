ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Masters champ Scheffler returns to team event in New Orleans

By Associated Press
KESQ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScottie Scheffler makes his debut as Masters champion, and he’ll have Ryan Palmer at his side. Scheffler is playing the Zurich Classic...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
GOLF
Golf.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth thrills young fans moments after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth is one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour, and after his final round at the RBC Heritage, he had a hoard of young fans waiting for the chance to snag some facetime with him. However, sitting in the clubhouse with a 13-under total, Spieth had...
GOLF
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Golf: PGA Tour Tournament Prize Money Payout List For 2022

Golf is in a good place with purses up $100 million overall from 2021 (totaling $1.5 billion in 2022) and there’s some real parity on the PGA Tour. This makes for some tough calls for golf betting each week. But at the same time, it makes for some exciting weekends with several tournaments coming down to the back nine on Sunday.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
California State
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Golf Channel

OWGR update: Jordan Spieth back inside top 10 after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth has returned to the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after his win Sunday at Harbour Town. The 13-time PGA Tour winner, who has spent 26 weeks at No. 1 in his career, was last inside the top 10 in the world rankings for one week last October. Before that, he hadn't been ranked in the top 10 since after the 2018 BMW Championship.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga Tour#The Lpga Tour#The European Tour#The Pga Tour Champions
CBS DFW

'Big D' represented in Hilton Head as Spieth wins RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Thinking he might have a chance for a playoff, Dallas' own Jordan Spieth rolled in a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole in regulation. He made an even bigger shot at Habour Town's signature hole in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage.Spieth's 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker stopped 7 inches away and he beat Patrick Cantlay with a tap-in par Sunday on the lighthouse hole for his 13th career PGA Tour title — and second straight on Easter Sunday.Sometimes, Spieth said, there's a tournament where you feel you've played well, yet not...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
theScore

Immelman names Weir, Choi among assistants for Presidents Cup

International Team captain Trevor Immelman announced Tuesday that Mike Weir, K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy, and Camilo Villegas will be his assistants at the Presidents Cup in September. It's the third time that Weir, Choi, and Ogilvy will be captain's assistants at the event, but the first time for Villegas. Weir...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
KESQ

Barty swings back into action, trades tennis for golf

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty has signed on to play in an international golf exhibition just weeks after retiring from tennis while ranked No. 1 in the world. The 25-year-old Australian has been included in Ernie Els’ Rest of the World team for the Icons Series event at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey on June 30 and July 1. Barty decided to quit tennis last month. She won the Australian Open in January for her third Grand Slam singles championship after titles at Wimbledon last year and the French Open in 2019. Barty briefly pursued a professional cricket career in 2015 during a sabbatical from tennis.
TENNIS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hall of Fame tennis player Pam Shriver reveals ‘damaging’ relationship with coach

Hall of Fame tennis player Pam Shriver said Wednesday that she had an “inappropriate and damaging” relationship with her coach when she was 17 and he was 50. Shriver, 59, in an interview with ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” and a first-person story and podcast with The Telegraph, said she decided to talk about her relationship with coach Don Candy because “this still goes on -- a lot.”
TENNIS
KESQ

Alvarez has 2 HRs in return to lead Astros over Angels 8-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered twice with four RBIs in his return after missing five games because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols to lead the Houston Astros to an 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in their home opener. The Astros lost Jose Altuve in the eighth inning with a strained left hamstring after he fell to the ground after legging out an infield single. Alvarez’s first home run came in the first and his second in the seventh. Houston starter Luis García got the win, allowing four hits and three runs with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
Tennis World Usa

RBC Heritage, Patrick Cantlay flies to the top

In the US, Patrick Cantlay takes the stage and, with a run of 67 (-4) out of a total of 133 (66 67, -9) shots, he flies to the top of RBC Heritage at mid-race. At Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, the American Cantlay - best player on the PGA Tour in 2021, when he also won the FedEx Cup - precedes compatriot Robert Streb, second with 135 (-7).
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy