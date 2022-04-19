The improvement in overall survival from unrelated donor transplantation in Australia and New Zealand is driven by a reduction in non-relapse mortality: A study from the ABMTRR
Unrelated donors (UDs) are the commonest source for allogeneic transplantation (alloSCT), with higher non-relapse mortality (NRM) than siblings. We analyzed data from the Australasian Bone Marrow Transplant Recipient Registry from adults receiving a first UD alloSCT during 2001"“2015, to determine whether and how NRM has changed. Predictors...www.nature.com
Comments / 0