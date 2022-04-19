ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie financial institution giving $16,500 to Ukrainian refugees

By Corey Morris
 1 day ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Erie Federal Credit Union recently raised $16,500 for families impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The funds were collected during a branch-wide drive for members and nonmembers alike from April 1 to April 15.

Now that the funds are collected and tallied, Erie Federal Credit Union (FCU) is planning to transfer the total amount to the Polish Credit Union Association which will disburse the funds to refugees in need, an FCU news release said.

Pink Floyd members reunite and record song for Ukraine

“We should all feel very satisfied in knowing that we were part of something much larger than ourselves,” Erie FCU CEO Brian Waugaman said. “The efforts of our members and the community will go a long way to help those in desperate need of basic care, medical equipment and ambulances to get wounded and sick refugees out of the war zone and to Polish hospitals.”

Erie Federal Credit Union has nine branch locations and employs 186 people.

