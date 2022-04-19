ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Research on One Major Pig Disease Could Save Pork Industry Millions

USDA.gov (press release)
 3 days ago

Remark: Researchers are zeroing in on ways to combat...

www.usda.gov

Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
The Independent

Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
SCIENCE
USDA
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
NBC Chicago

Powdered Infant Formula Produced in Michigan Linked to Infections, FDA Reports

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advised against purchasing three types of Michigan-produced powdered infant formula, which has led to several infections when consumed. In an update released Wednesday, the FDA said it is investigating complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections, all of which were reported after consuming the infant formula produced from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility.
STURGIS, MI
Phys.org

Lab grown, self-sustainable muscle cells repair injury and disease, mouse study shows

In proof-of-concept experiments, Johns Hopkins Medicine scientists say they have successfully cultivated human muscle stem cells capable of renewing themselves and repairing muscle tissue damage in mice, potentially advancing efforts to treat muscle injuries and muscle-wasting disorders in people. A report on the experiments was published April 7 in Cell...
SCIENCE
foodsafetynews.com

U.S. and other countries looking for cause of hepatitis infections in children

The United States and several other countries are investigating an increase of hepatitis infections in young children. Since November 2021, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are probing illnesses of nine children less than 10 years old. These children had symptoms of...
ALABAMA STATE
Good News Network

Artificial Pancreas is Revolutionizing Diabetes Treatment: ‘I never dreamed this would be developed in my lifetime’

A sensor that is inserted under the skin to take a reading of blood glucose and then send the information to an insulin pump to adjusts body levels sounds simple enough. In reality though, this could be a life-changing revelation for 400,000 people living with type-1 diabetes in the UK, where this new artificial pancreas technology has been pioneered.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS News

To help cope with the world's oldest population, Japan is investing in transplanted iPS stem cells

Tokyo – This month, a team of researchers at Osaka University declared an experimental treatment involving four patients suffering from corneal disease a success. The patients, who ranged in age from their 30s to 70s, received transplanted stem cells grown in the lab, known as iPS cells. Three had improved sight, and all were free of side effects one year later.
HEALTH

