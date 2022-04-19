ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Maria Kanellis Confirms She’s Been In Touch With Tony Khan Regarding Possible Role In ROH

By Fernando Quiles Jr
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaria Kanellis has received a ton of support for a potential role in shaping ROH’s women’s division under Tony Khan. She confirmed to James Lascuola of PW Ponderings that there have been talks (h/t Fightful). On speaking with Tony Khan: “There has been some communication of trying...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE Star Appears On The Price Is Right, Looks A Bit Different

It might be more noteworthy. There have been all kinds of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history, some of whom have made a bigger impact than others. Some wrestlers have been major stars and others have been smaller players, while most are in the middle, as WWE has tried to do something with them and never gotten very far. One of those cases made a TV appearance this week, albeit in a way that had nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Is Having a Terrible Day After Bloodline SmackDown Loss

After last week's match between Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso, it was time for Riddle to take on the other half of The Usos, and that's what we got during tonight's WWE SmackDown. Tonight it was Riddle and Jey's turn to face off, and Riddle was aggressive from the beginning. Jey took a second to regroup and then came back with a shoulder tackle and then punched Riddle in the face to knock him down against the ropes. More punches followed and then Jey went for Riddle in the corner but he caught Jey with a kick. Riddle hit a Gutwrench Suplex next and then delivered a punch to the head. Jey knocked Riddle down shortly after and then stomped on Riddle to gain some momentum.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Teases Special Guest At AEW Dynamite

With only a short time remaining before an AEW Dynamite episode where a major announcement will be made, CM Punk is teasing another reason for fans to watch the show tonight. In a post on his Instagram story, the AEW posted a photo from outside an AEW dressing room, where the sign reads “Reserved For Special Guest.”
CHICAGO, IL
stillrealtous.com

WWE Releases 4:20 Shirt For RK-Bro, Randy Orton Reacts

RK-Bro have been on a roll as of late, and now the Raw Tag Team Champions have a new limited edition 4:20 short available on WWE Shop. The shirt which reads “Rk-bro 4:20” on the front and, “says I just smoked your ass,” on the back can be seen below.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Maria Kanellis
411mania.com

Scott Steiner Says He’s Let Go His Negative Feelings About WWE

In an interview with The Detroit News, Scott Steiner spoke about letting his past issue with the WWE go, which included accepting an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Here are highlights:. On playing a heel: “I actually appreciated the boos more than I enjoyed the cheers. It was...
WWE
E! News

90 Day Fiancé's Anny Announces Death of Her and Robert's 7-Month-Old Son Adriel

90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are mourning the loss of their 7-month-old son, Adriel. Anny, who welcomed Adriel with Robert in September, announced the tragic news in a statement shared on April 21. "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died," she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of a black ribbon, symbolizing mourning. "I am devastated and [so is] my family... life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter... his heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult."
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Shows Off His Girlfriend

Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s split was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb went through a very public divorce with Dr. Gregory Lunceford. To fans who have been watching the show since its inception, the split probably wasn’t surprising. Gregory and Quad had struggled in their relationship for years. Oftentimes they would clash about things like having children and finding balance as Gregory moved forward with opening up his own office. Quad was in full support of his business move and even helped out when he needed to get the new office together. However, they continued to have tension. And this was one of the reasons why Quad said she didn’t feel comfortable having children. In fact, Quad wanted them to work out their issues before taking such a big step. But Gregory began to feel as if Quad was just making excuses.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Pw Ponderings
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Return, Randy Orton Celebration Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a couple new segments for next week’s Raw including Becky Lynch’s return. WWE announced on Friday’s Smackdown that Lynch will make her first appearance on Raw since she lost the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. In addition, a 20th anniversary celebration of Randy Orton’s time in WWE will take place.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Thanks CM Punk And Fans Following AEW Dynamite Match

Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter today to thank CM Punk for their match on last night’s AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh. Dynamite saw Punk defeat Rhodes in singles action as the opener. Rhodes thanked fans for their continued support, and then thanked Punk and said it was his honor to lock up.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Names The Most Painful Injury Of His Hardcore Career

During the latest video on Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube channel Mick Foley appeared to receive some intense spinal adjustments, and share stories of his career. The Hardcore Legend is well known for taking some huge bumps throughout his career, which led to him suffering many serious injuries. He recalled the five most painful that he dealt with, starting with him losing his ear.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Impact News: Matt Cardona Gets Put Through a Table On Impact, Violent By Design Beat Decay

– Matt Cardona defended his Digital Media Championship on Impact Wrestling, but was put through a table after the match. Cardona battled Guido Maritato and picked up a win to retain his title on tonight’s show. However, after the match W. Morrissey came out seeking revenge and Jordynne Grace helped him out, directing him to choke slam Cardona through the table that was set up in the ring:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Reacts To Andrade El Idolo Vs. Darby Allin Match On AEW Dynamite

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was evidently impressed by the Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin Coffin Match that closed out Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Live tweeting during the match, Flair praised her fiancé’s performance, as seen below. Fans on social media also gave props to both...
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Scrappy's Mother Momma Dee Claims They're No Longer Speaking

The Love & Hip Hop drama involving Lil Scrappy, his mother Momma Dee, his wife Bambi Richardson, and his ex-girlfriend Shay Johnson has received new life on social media. Reality television fans watched Scrappy move through several relationships during his tenure with VH1's hit series, and while his mother was at odds with almost every one of his choices, she was quite close to Shay. These days, Scrappy is enjoying his growing family with Bambi and Shay is currently pregnant as she continues to build a new life for herself, as well.
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Impact News: Josh Alexander Takes Out Moose Ahead of Rebellion, Vincent Restores PCO to Life on Impact

– Moose’s continued provocations led to him tasting revenge at the hands of Josh Alexander to close out this week’s Impact Wrestling. Moose was supposed to give an apology on tonight’s show for his actions toward Josh Alexander’s family ahead of their match at Impact Rebellion for the World Championship, but it didn’t happen. Instead, the champion came out and read a statement in which he said he was sorry for showing the world what a loser Alexander was and exposing him as being unable to protect his wife and kid. He said after Rebellion, Alexander would beg him to come to his house and show his wife and kid what a real man looks like, which brought the challenger out. Alexander brawled with Moose and ended the show by hitting a C4 Spike on through a table:
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Files Trademarks For Damaris Griffin

WWE has filed two new trademarks for Damaris Griffin ahead of Griffin’s NXT Level Up debut tonight. Fightful reports that the company filed applications on April 19th for trademarks on “Damaris Griffin” and “D-Griff.”. You can see the descriptions of the trademarks below. Griffin is teaming...
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 04.21.22

-My review of Barely Legal should be posted sometime this weekend and then I’ll have next week to get to WCW Spring Stampede 1997. Now to Main Event! Let’s get to it!. -T-Bar has a wrap on his knee from the match last week with Ciampa. No issue to start as T-Bar picks up Crews and buries a knee to the ribs. Backbreaker follows and an elbow drop gets a two count. Azeez distracts T-Bar and then lands a shot at the injured knee. Crews goes right after the knee as he stomps away in the corner. T-Bar fights back, but a dropkick to the knee ends that rally. Nice spot as Crews tries to stomp the knee near the ropes, but T-Bar uses the other leg to kick Crews over the top. T-Bar with a kick to the jaw and hits a release suplex. He continues to sell the knee thankfully. Crews tries to get a half crab, but T-Bar hits High Justice for two. Azeez tries to take a shot at the knee, but misses. It was enough of a distraction though as Crews hits a chop block and then hits the fall-a-way slam into the Samoan Drop for the win at roughly 4:30. My stopwatch stopped working.
WWE
411mania.com

Bill DeMott On Almost Making His WWE Debut With Other WCW Wrestlers at Wrestlemania X-7

In an interview with Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw (via WrestlingNews.co), Bill DeMott spoke about the original plans for WCW wrestlers to debut at Wrestlemania X-7, during an in-ring segment with Shane McMahon. Instead, they were shown in a skybox during Shane’s match with his father Vince. Here are highlights:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy