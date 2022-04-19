Maria Kanellis Confirms She’s Been In Touch With Tony Khan Regarding Possible Role In ROH

-My review of Barely Legal should be posted sometime this weekend and then I’ll have next week to get to WCW Spring Stampede 1997. Now to Main Event! Let’s get to it!. -T-Bar has a wrap on his knee from the match last week with Ciampa. No issue to start as T-Bar picks up Crews and buries a knee to the ribs. Backbreaker follows and an elbow drop gets a two count. Azeez distracts T-Bar and then lands a shot at the injured knee. Crews goes right after the knee as he stomps away in the corner. T-Bar fights back, but a dropkick to the knee ends that rally. Nice spot as Crews tries to stomp the knee near the ropes, but T-Bar uses the other leg to kick Crews over the top. T-Bar with a kick to the jaw and hits a release suplex. He continues to sell the knee thankfully. Crews tries to get a half crab, but T-Bar hits High Justice for two. Azeez tries to take a shot at the knee, but misses. It was enough of a distraction though as Crews hits a chop block and then hits the fall-a-way slam into the Samoan Drop for the win at roughly 4:30. My stopwatch stopped working.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO