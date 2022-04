Beside the sidewalk, I stopped the lawnmower so she could safely stride by. “The grass keeps growing,” she stated, without slowing. “Sure does,” I agreed toward her back ... and restarted the mower. Our self-propelled lawnmower does not require full attention. Following it across the yard, I wondered when someone will invent a robot lawnmower; like...

STURGIS, MI ・ 28 MINUTES AGO