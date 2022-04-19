Six Flags New England offering free tickets for guests who get vaccinated

Newly vaccinated guests will also receive an additional companion ticket, parking pass, and meal voucher.

Superman The Ride at Six Flags New England in Agawam. Six Flags New England

Sill need a COVID-19 vaccination? Six Flags New England has partnered with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to offer free tickets for folks who get vaccinated at its clinic between April 22-24.

The clinic will take place at the park’s human resources building at 1756 Main St. in Agawam. To be eligible for a free park ticket, those vaccinated at the clinic must be Massachusetts residents receiving either the first or second COVID-19 vaccination or a booster dose. The newly vaccinated will receive an additional companion ticket, parking pass, and meal voucher.

“These events are a convenient way for the whole family to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination — and have some fun at the same time,” DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke said in a statement.

Walk-ins are welcome, but attendees are encouraged to register online.

The event is one of several free COVID-19 vaccination clinics taking place across Massachusetts during April school break. Six Flags opened earlier this month with new amenities including more efficient ride lines, two new bars, and expanded food options.