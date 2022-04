Some 14 U.S. counties are now considered to be at "high" community levels of COVID-19, according to the latest CDC data -- and almost all of them are in New York. As of Tuesday night, the CDC identified 10 counties in New York state that met the criteria, which is based on new cases per 100,000 population, new hospital admissions per 100,000 population, and a rolling average percentage of hospital beds being used for COVID patients.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO