MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is scheduling intermittent closures for Mar. 27 on Interstate 20/59. It will only be for a couple of hours Sunday morning, between 8:00 and 10:00. Both directions of I-20/59 between the Kewanee Exit (Exit 69) and the Alabama state line in...

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS ・ 29 DAYS AGO