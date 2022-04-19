Town awarded MVP Health Care grant

The Association of Health Care Journalists announced on Friday that ProPublica won three first-place honors in its Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism. “Unchecked: America's Broken Food Safety System” won in the consumer/feature category. Bernice Yeung, Michael Grabell, Irena Hwang, Mollie Simon, Andrea Suozzo, Ash Ngu and Maryam Jameel contributed to the project. Following a 2020 investigation by Yeung and Grabell on COVID-19 outbreaks in meatpacking plants, the reporters began combing through Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outbreak reports and came across a drug-resistant salmonella strain that had run rampant through the country’s chicken supply, affecting the entire industry.
Comments / 0