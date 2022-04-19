Town awarded MVP Health Care grant

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Ontario County is hosting a clinic for anyone who wants to get an additional booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Only those who have completed their initial vaccination series of either one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer to Moderna vaccines, as well as gotten their first booster dose at least four months ago are eligible. The clinic is open to people who are not Ontario County residents.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO