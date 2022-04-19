ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTED-Italy reports 27,214 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 127 deaths

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph to Tuesday, not Friday)

ROME, April 19 (Reuters) - Italy reported 27,214 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 18,380 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths rose to 127 from 79.

Italy has registered 161,893 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 15.8 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,214 on Tuesday, up from 9,940 a day earlier.

There were 38 new admissions to intensive care units, edging down from 39 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 422, increasing from a previous 411.

Some 174,098 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 105,739, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Francesca Piscioneri)

