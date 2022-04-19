LEAF Announces More Than $50,000 in Spring Education Grants
By Sarah Mueller
103.7 THE LOON
1 day ago
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud area non-profit has awarded over $50,000 in education-related grants this spring. District 742’s Local Education Activities Foundation (LEAF) has officially announced the recipients of their spring 2022 grants....
Springfield, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois State Board of Education just announced a $17 million dollar grant to create the nation's first state-funded Freedom Schools network. The Phillip Jackson Freedom Schools Grant aims to close the opportunity gap and learning loss experienced by low-income students caused by the pandemic. The...
LINDALE, Texas — Several Lindale ISD educators were surprised with over $37,000 in grants to fund innovative student learning projects Thursday morning as band students, cheerleaders and administrators paraded around district campuses. The grants totaling $37,619.50 came from the Lindale ISD Education Foundation and will directly benefit LISD students...
Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded more than $1.4 million in Fiscal Year 2021-22 School District Library Grant Program awards to 672 public school districts. More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library programs will benefit from the grants. “As a former public school...
Richland’s spring leaf collection will take place April 6. All bags must be out prior to 6 a.m. that day. All leaves and vegetative clippings must be in biodegradable paper bags for pick up. Plastic bags are not acceptable. Please limit each bag to 40 pounds. Tree trimmings must be tied/bound no larger than 3 inches in diameter and not to exceed 48 inches in length.
The Apollo Majorettes are St. Cloud's newest- and most unique- dance squad. The team, which began practices in November of last year, is open to students of all skill levels who just want to dance. The program is separate from Apollo and Tech's combined dance team. Apollo Activities Director Alex...
BECKER -- Twenty-five people have applied for two open positions on the Becker School Board. Jeremy Schmidt, Superintendent of Becker Public Schools, says the applicants will be reviewed at a special school board meeting Wednesday and a group of finalists will be selected. The finalists will be interviewed in early...
ST. CLOUD -- A homeless shelter in southeast St. Cloud wants to increase its overnight capacity limit. On Tuesday night the Zoning Board of Appeals will hear a request from Homeless Helping Homeless which runs the Lincoln Center on Lincoln Avenue to amend a Conditional Use Permit. In 2021 a...
ST. CLOUD -- There are hundreds of research projects happening at St. Cloud State University, and the Husky Showcase brings the best together in one place. Megan Robillard, Associate Director of Research and Development at SCSU helps organize the showcase to put the spotlight on the variety and diversity of research happening in St. Cloud.
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — As we approach Earth Day, we wanted to tell you about a local group of students that caught our eye.
Our Erin Hassanzadeh went out to Groves Academy in St. Louis Park to meet a few seniors who have a big vision: to make their school more sustainable.
She shows us how they’re making it happen, and the message they want other students to hear.
Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference. But there’s nothing small about the vision these students have for their school.
“Last year we really realized a lot of us are...
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that entry fees at all 75 Minnesota state parks will be waived this Saturday, April 23rd -- encouraging all Minnesotans to get outside and explore Minnesota's parks & trails. The goal is to encourage families to spend time together with a walk...
(CBS DETROIT) — The state of Michigan and the National Park Service (NPS) are teaming up to improve access to national parks in the region.
With a rise in park popularity, the agency along with the state is providing transportation and mobility solutions. NPS will begin reaching out to mobility companies this summer to develop ideas.
Officials say the partnership is part of a cross-departmental collaboration with other state agencies including the Michigan Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, the Department of Labor and Economic Development, and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.
The State of Michigan...
SAUK RAPIDS -- Earlier this month the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District announced it was increasing open enrollment caps to help balance a nearly $5.3 million budget deficit. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the non-resident enrollment is on a first-come-first-serve basis through the end of this month. We raised them from 300...
COLLEGEVILLE -- A junior at the College of Saint Benedict has received a prestigious award. Sydney Walker, a South Dakota native, was named one of just 58 Truman Scholars. The honor is in memory of former President Harry S. Truman and is awarded to students who demonstrate outstanding leadership potential, a commitment to a career in government or the nonprofit sector and academic excellence.
Comments / 0