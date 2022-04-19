ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Softball announces changes to doubleheader with Marauders

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEMIDJI, Minn. – The Bemidji State University softball team announced changes to its doubleheader at University of Mary scheduled for Wednesday, April 20. The Beavers and Marauders will now play a doubleheader at Chet Anderson Stadium Thursday,...

