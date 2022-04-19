Softball announces changes to doubleheader with Marauders
bsubeavers.com
3 days ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Bemidji State University softball team announced changes to its doubleheader at University of Mary scheduled for Wednesday, April 20. The Beavers and Marauders will now play a doubleheader at Chet Anderson Stadium Thursday,...
A junior college pitcher leveled an opposing hitter as he rounded the bases during a home run trot Wednesday in Texas, video of the incident showed. The game between the host Weatherford College and the North Central Texas College was suspended in the top of the sixth inning following the incident.
Sitting at 29-12 so far this season the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) softball team landed among the top 10 teams in their division. On Thursday the Bulldogs came in at number 10 in the first NCAA Central Regional rankings. They currently hold a 14-6 record in the Northern Sun...
MINOT, N.D. – Minotauros Assistant Coach Darren Banks accepted the Head Coach/General Manager position at the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves, the Minotauros said in a statement. Banks joined the Tauros in 2020 as a scout, and the team promoted him to assistant coach/director of scouting in the summer...
There are approximately 100 African American and other student-athletes of color this school year at the University of Minnesota. In an occasional series throughout the school year and sports year, the MSR will highlight many of these players. This week: Gopher graduate student shortstop Makenna Dowell, senior pitcher J.P. Massey...
(ABC 6 News) -- It's the start of a new chapter for a few local hockey players. Three southeast Minnesota high schoolers were selected in the NA3HL Draft Wednesday. Dodge county's Brendon Wolesky, Lourdes' Matthew Mahoney and Mayo's Javan Hodge all finding themselves on new teams during the day. Wolesky...
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers defeated the Triton Cobras 5-2 in Gopher Conference action Thursday to run their record to 2-0. Junior Addyson Taylor allowed 2 hits with 6 strikeouts, 2 walks for the Buccaneers while throwing 111 pitches, 77 strikes. Junior shortstop Jordan Green was the only WEM player to achieve...
About the only thing that has stopped the Owatonna High School girls' fastpitch softball team so far this season is Mother Nature. The Monday, April 18 game scheduled at Bloomington Jefferson was postponed by the chilly, breezy conditions and is scheduled to be made up later in the season. Entering...
The Northfield Raiders scored in nearly every inning for a 6-0 win over the Faribault Falcons at Sechler Park in Northfield Thursday. Nolan Stepka went the distance on the hill for the Raiders, throwing 99 pitches, 73 of his pitches were for strikes. Junior Ayden Qualey started pitching for the...
More college basketball is coming to the Twin Cities. What's happening: The Big 10 Conference announced yesterday that Minneapolis will host its women's and men's tournaments in the coming years. The women will play at Target Center in both 2023 and 2024, with the men joining the second year.Why it matters: It's fun to watch (in person!) and, similar to the NCAA Women's Final Four games, should attract droves of visitors to downtown.That's good news for hotels and other businesses that rely on big bookings for revenue. What they're saying: Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said in a statement that the tournaments "will continue to fuel Minnesota's reputation as a true basketball state." Of note: The University of Minnesota Gophers are part of the conference.
Every cold-weather town needs one of these without a doubt. We have one here in Bismarck, with the Fore Seasons Center over at Pebble Creek Golf Course 2525 N 19th Street. A great way to stay loose and hit some golf balls inside during those frigid days outside. Imagine one covering a whole stadium? That's what Minot University has relied on since 2018 when it was built. I remember when the open house was held for this wonder, Minot residents were so excited to see this project unfold over the turf at Herb Parker Stadium. How perfect, to be able to have their sports teams practice - golf, baseball, softball, and soccer - indoors. So before last week's blizzard came thundering down, the thought of the "bubble bursting" was never really an issue.
Minnesota State star goaltender and Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay accepted a six-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency for a violation of its drug policy. Maverick Hockey Round Up: Part 1. Updated: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT. KEYC Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger...
SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the softball player and pitcher-of-the-week for contests played April 11-17, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2021-22 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program. Katherine Wurtz of Morningside University is this week’s […]
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Big Ten will bring its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to Minneapolis in the coming years, the conference announced Wednesday.
Target Center will host the women’s tournament in 2023, and the year after both tournaments will be played there.
“After this year’s sold-out NCAA Women’s Final Four, hosting the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2023, and the Big Ten men’s and women’s tournaments in 2024 will continue to fuel Minnesota’s reputation as a true basketball state,” Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said in a release.
Both tournaments were most recently held in Indianapolis.
Here are the schedules for the tournaments in Minneapolis:
– 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: March 1-5
– 2024 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: March 6-10
– 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: March 13-17
The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, who play in the Big Ten, have never won either tournament. This season, each team lost its first matchup.
DEVILS LAKE – North Dakota’s best high school basketball players will have a chance to show off their skills once more come July. Class A and B all-star basketball rosters for the North Dakota Lions were announced on April 14. Members of the boys’ team will report to Fargo on July 8, while members of the girls’ team will meet in Bismarck on the same date.
If you guessed it’s located 15 miles northwest of Grand Rapids — the birthplace of "The Wizard of Oz" star Judy Garland — you are a star student of Gopher state geography. Who is the most famous Warrior athlete ever to live in this hamlet and is enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York? To find out the answer, read on!
Comments / 0