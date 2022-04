A new episode of The Academic Freedom Podcast from the Academic Freedom Alliance is now available. Subscribe through your favorite platform so you don't miss an episode. In this episode I talk with David Rabban about controversial public speech by professors and the scope of protection that such speech should have and does have under common university policies. Whether such speech should be protected at all was a source of debate among those advancing academic freedom principles and protections in the United States in the early twentieth century, but the major policy statements of the American Association of University Professors included protections for political speech in the public arena by professors. David and I have both argued that the logic of protecting such speech is better understood in relation to free speech policies than academic freedom policies. My article on this is here.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO