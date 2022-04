Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking aim at his successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, over a Buffalo Bills stadium deal that includes $850 million in taxpayer funding. Cuomo published an op-ed, “There’s a better way forward for New York State,” in the New York Daily News on Monday. He called for Democrats to act to “stop the New York City crime spree,” urged tax relief promised by President Joe Biden and Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and criticized the vetting process for former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who resigned as Hochul’s No. 2 last week after being arrested and charged with campaign fraud.

