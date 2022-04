Jupiter is a male lab mix, chocolate and white in color. He is approximately 1 to 2 years old and heartworm free. This most popular breed will make an excellent companion and friend and be most happy to share his life and love with his new family. Come and meet Jupiter. For more info on Jupiter please contact: animalservices@levycounty.org or (352)486-5138 or Search: Petfinder Levy County.

JUPITER, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO