Ex-Bears player Christian Jones tackles the publishing world with new book on African history

CBS News
 3 days ago

He has a new reason to smile. He and...

www.cbsnews.com

Popculture

Ralph Kiser, 'Survivor' Competitor, Dead at 56

Former Survivor: Redemption Island star Ralph Kiser has died. Kiser, who finished the CBS series' 22nd season in eighth place, passed away at around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, with his nephew George Kiser telling The Sun, "he was a hard working man, and a damn good hunter." He was 56.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Pairs Daisy Dukes With Baseball Jersey For Opening Day With Fiance Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is always rocking some sort of sexy short shorts and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Houston Astros vs the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim’s opening day in Houston, Texas on April 20 with her fiance, Jonathan Owens. The 25-year-old Olympic gymnast showed off her incredibly toned legs in a pair of tiny white denim shorts and an Astros jersey.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Jones
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor Befriends Sheila, Krista Allen Warns, ‘When This Explodes… ‘

“The whole vibe of the psychiatrist and the psychopath is kinda cool!”. Ever since Sheila saved Taylor’s life on the hospital rooftop, many Bold & Beautiful fans have found themselves weirdly enjoying the friendship that’s forming between the women. Sure, Sheila shot and “killed” the shrink, but that was then and this is now. “It’s twisted, isn’t it?” laughed Krista Allen (Taylor) during a recent edition of the YouTube chatfest Bold Live.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shocker: Hunter King Recast as Summer

Ever since The Young and the Restless re-signed Michael Mealor as Kyle, fans had been wondering whether the CBS soap would next announce that it was bringing back Hunter King as Summer, too. Now they know: It ain’t happening. On April 20, the show revealed that it had recast...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Calum Jacobs' 'A New Formation' Tells How Black Players Shaped Modern Football

When Calum Jacobs started CARICOM magazine in late 2017, he had an ambitious vision for the publication. In a Kickstarter launched for the first issue, Jacobs described the project as “a series of explorative and progressive conversations in the space where the Black-British experience and football intersect,” going on to add that it would “discuss culture, politics, history and contemporary life under the unifying umbrella of football.”
FOOTBALL
urbanbellemag.com

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Destiny Payton-Williams Called out by Blogger

There has been a lot of talk about Destiny Payton-Williams and Melody Holt’s fallout. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” had a lot to say about the latest episode. On the episode, Melody Holt and Destiny Payton-Williams finally came face to face to address their issues. At last season’s reunion, Destiny told Carlos King that she was a bit confused about where she stood with Melody. And she said they hadn’t spoken since wrapping up filming. LaTisha Scott would then chime in and say that Melody doesn’t know how to be a friend. She accused Melody of only wanting people in her life when she needs them to uplift her. Then when she gets over a trying time, she ghosts them.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Media Company#African#Cbs 2
Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

"Under the Banner of Heaven" Is a True Story, Sort Of

Andrew Garfield stars as Detective Jeb Pyre in the new series "Under the Banner of Heaven" on FX and Hulu alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones as a murdered woman named Brenda Lafferty. Under the guidance of creator Dustin Lance Black, the miniseries delves into the events that led to Brenda's 1984 murder as Det. Pyre tries to figure out exactly what went down on that fateful day. It's a true crime story that already has people wondering how true it is. Here's what we know.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Let’s Make Journalism Work for Those Not Born Into an Elite Class

WHEN BOBBI DEMPSEY was finding her footing in her career as a freelance journalist, in 2000, she could feel a stark distance between herself and her editors. They assumed, for instance, that her town in agrarian Pennsylvania, where she lived and worked, had high-speed Internet. (Back then, it did not.) ​​Or they’d tell her to use a certain app, despite the fact that she only had a flip phone; smart phones were too costly. The first few times she had to travel to report, she didn’t have a credit card, just a debit card, and couldn’t book a hotel or cover a security deposit. Dempsey, who’s now fifty-two, felt that she was fighting a “constant battle” to prove the value of covering a “random rural area, from a reporting standpoint.” Her opponent, she felt, was a kind of editorial bias, financial but also cultural. She’d long wanted editors to “make clear that they value the insight that I and other writers with our experience can offer.” But these sorts of endorsements were few and far between.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Fans praise influencer Remi Bader for her candid review about Coachella: ‘I hate it here’

Influencer and plus-sized model Remi Bader has spoken candidly about her first time at Coachella, acknowledging that it was “not for” her, and fans have praised her for giving such a realistic review of the event. Throughout multiple videos shared to her TikTok account, Bader documented her experience at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which took place this weekend in California.In one clip, Bader could be seen filming herself at the music festival, and as she’s in the midst of expressing her thoughts on it, a random guy poked his head into the video. After he said,...
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Julia Haart Debuts New Book After Losing CEO Job, Filing for Divorce

Reports of Julia Haart’s net worth vary wildly, and the recent upheaval in her personal and professional life will only add to the uncertainty. Haart, who tells her family’s story in the Netflix reality series My Unorthodox Life, filed for divorce from Italian businessman Silvio Scaglia on Feb. 9, the same day she was fired as CEO of Elite World Group (EWG), the talent media agency she and Scaglia co-own, according to Page Six.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Distractify

'Dirty Rotten Church Kids' Scandal: Podcast Host Under Fire

Hosted by former pastors Josh Link and Adrian Gibbs, the Dirty Rotten Church Kids podcast — featuring two "millennial dads figuring out life, art, and culture on the other side of the evangelical bubble," per its Apple Podcasts description — is meant to help others unpack and process significant religious trauma.
RELIGION

