Physics

Cationic vacancies as defects in honeycomb lattices with modular symmetries

By Godwill Mbiti Kanyolo
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLayered materials tend to exhibit intriguing crystalline symmetries and topological characteristics based on their two dimensional (2D) geometries and defects. We consider the diffusion dynamics of positively charged ions (cations) localized in honeycomb lattices within layered materials when an external electric field, non-trivial topologies, curvatures and cationic vacancies are present. The...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
