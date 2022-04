When Teresa Ledezma tore her ACL her junior year, she felt like her soccer career was finished. On Thursday, she signed to continue playing soccer at North Idaho College. “It’s really big for me because when I had the injury I just thought soccer was pretty much over for me,” Ledezma said. “Getting to overcome that and having people support me and knowing that I was going to still be able to do it was a big accomplishment for me.”

